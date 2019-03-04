Guest: Holly Skye. Standing in: Linzi B. Holly hails from Mitchells Plain and started singing at the age of 14. She is the winner of the Voice Search 2009 and went on to sing with some of Cape Town’s well known bands such as “ The Cape Town Diva’s” and “Destiny”.
Culture Sundays: Cape Town Jazz singer blesses the studio.
