Late Nights with Sara-Jayne King

Culture Sundays: Cape Town Jazz singer blesses the studio.


Guest: Holly Skye. Standing in: Linzi B. Holly hails from Mitchells Plain and started singing at the age of 14. She is the winner of the Voice Search 2009 and went on to sing with some of Cape Town’s well known bands such as “ The Cape Town Diva’s” and “Destiny”.

Profile: Brandon Lee Hunt

Profile: Brandon Lee Hunt

6 March 2019 1:46 AM
Sick Leave should include mental health days

Sick Leave should include mental health days

6 March 2019 12:17 AM
Pocket money: From what age? How often? How much?

Pocket money: From what age? How often? How much?

5 March 2019 11:57 PM
Profile: Chef Lesego Semenya

Profile: Chef Lesego Semenya

5 March 2019 12:14 AM
The Help: Q & A with Dr Charl

The Help: Q & A with Dr Charl

4 March 2019 11:57 PM
Profile: SA Youth Choir and the French Gospel Choir

Profile: SA Youth Choir and the French Gospel Choir

1 March 2019 1:01 AM
The Help: Some of the best ways to spice up your sex life

The Help: Some of the best ways to spice up your sex life

28 February 2019 11:52 PM
Profile: Hunter Rose

Profile: Hunter Rose

28 February 2019 12:51 AM
The Fringe: Sparkle reacts to latest R Kelly Sex Scandal

The Fringe: Sparkle reacts to latest R Kelly Sex Scandal

28 February 2019 12:06 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Judgment reserved in sport quota case between Solidarity, Sports Dept
Judgment reserved in sport quota case between Solidarity, Sports Dept

The union says using race as a criterion for team selection is in direct conflict with the constitution of the country.
Opposition parties unimpressed with WC Budget
Opposition parties unimpressed with WC Budget

The ANC says the Budget is bleak, while the ACDP says it is hopeful services will improve.

There is no crisis at Ipid, acting head Senna tells MPs
There is no crisis at Ipid, acting head Senna tells MPs

Victor Senna, the organisation’s CFO, was appointed to the acting position by the Police Minister this week.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us