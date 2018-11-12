World leaders, royals and the public mark 100th anniversary of the Armistice

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Zain speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune 100th Anniversary of WWI End: President Donald Trump on Sunday heard a dire warning from his host: the forces that led to the slaughter are resurgent. Trump and dozens of his global counterparts gathered at the Arc de Triomphe in central Paris to mark 100 years since the Great War ended, but decades later, as living memories fade of the trenches and the poison gas, nationalism is on the rise. Trump has taken flak all around since landing in France on Friday. Early Saturday, the White House announced Trump and the first lady had scuttled plans, due to bad weather, for their first stop in the weekend’s remembrance activities — a visit to the solemn Aisne Marne American Cemetery, marking the ferocious Battle of Belleau Wood. Then, as Russian president Vladimir Putin arrived at the Arc de Triomphe for the Armistice Day ceremony, his warmest greeting was saved for Trump, giving him a smile and thumbs up, and patting the US president’s arm. Finally, French President Emmanuel Macron directed his anti-nationalism armistice speech at the US president who identifies as a nationalist and advances an "America First" agenda. 

African plant and animal species winners in the new red list

16 November 2018 6:03 AM
Planning the money side of starting a small business

16 November 2018 5:44 AM
Building healthy and thriving entrepreneurial communities

16 November 2018 5:23 AM
Matric results scenario planning: Know your options for any outcome

16 November 2018 5:14 AM
LB Jeff Rohrer will be first known NFL player in same sex marriage

16 November 2018 4:43 AM
African plant and animal species winners in the new red list

15 November 2018 6:53 AM
The success of young entrepreneurs

15 November 2018 5:40 AM
Anniversary of coup in Zimbabwe how much has been achieved?

15 November 2018 5:26 AM
How AI powered chatbots are unlocking business value today

15 November 2018 5:11 AM
Another grand discovery in Egypt and reviving Africa's literary culture

14 November 2018 6:03 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Trump to discuss Khashoggi murder with CIA, Pompeo
The CIA had briefed other parts of the US government, including Congress, on its assessment, sources told Reuters on Friday, a development that complicates Trump’s efforts to preserve ties with the key US ally.
French protesters rail against Macron's fuel taxes with road blocks
Dozens of people were also injured, as drivers tried to get around stoppages, after protesters in a grassroots protest movement dubbed the 'yellow vests' took to motorway slip roads, tunnel entrances or airport access roads.
London bridges blocked by environment protest, 70 arrested
Organisers of the ‘Extinction Rebellion’ event said they wanted to put pressure on Britain’s government to take greater action to slow climate change and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.
