LB Jeff Rohrer will be first known NFL player in same sex marriage

16 November 2018 4:43 AM

Zain speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune A happy first for the National Football League. Jeff Rohrer, a linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1980s, is to marry his partner, Joshua Ross, this weekend in Los Angeles. Rohrer is the first known N.F.L. player to be part of a same-sex marriage. “I’ve given at least five people heart attacks with this news,” he said, but added: “My closest friends, including some of my former teammates with the Cowboys, could not have been more happy and supportive.