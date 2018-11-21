Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Donald Trump defends Ivanka over personal email use – video


Zain speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune The president’s daughter, Ivanka, a senior White House adviser, reportedly used a private account to send hundreds of emails to aides, Cabinet secretaries and assistants throughout much of 2017. First uncovered during a White House ethics review, the findings raise questions over whether Trump violated the Presidential Records Act, which calls for a permanent archive of all official communication. A spokesman for her attorney said Trump only used the account before she was fully briefed on White House rules and did not use it to discuss classified information

How effective are the SANDF at preventing poaching

How effective are the SANDF at preventing poaching

21 November 2018 5:43 AM
Japan to expand Djibouti base despite decline in piracy

Japan to expand Djibouti base despite decline in piracy

21 November 2018 5:29 AM
You can now protest without fear of the law

You can now protest without fear of the law

21 November 2018 5:09 AM
Nigerian holiday makers are keen to explore their country

Nigerian holiday makers are keen to explore their country

20 November 2018 6:02 AM
Will a woman finally head the United Nations?

Will a woman finally head the United Nations?

20 November 2018 5:52 AM
Fighting crime in the CBD ahead of the festive season

Fighting crime in the CBD ahead of the festive season

20 November 2018 5:46 AM
Paying school fees at a public government school is illegal

Paying school fees at a public government school is illegal

20 November 2018 5:25 AM
Are soup kitchens encouraging homelessness?

Are soup kitchens encouraging homelessness?

20 November 2018 5:05 AM
Morocco inaugurates Africa's fastest train

Morocco inaugurates Africa's fastest train

19 November 2018 6:03 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
‘When the enemy raises its ugly head, cut the head’
‘When the enemy raises its ugly head, cut the head’

EFF leader Julius Malema told his supporters to occupy every street and every corner and not to leave the enemy to chance, including on social media.
Price hikes could help Eskom's credit rating
Price hikes could help Eskom's credit rating

However, the rating firm cautioned that recent regulatory decisions suggested the firm may struggle to achieve such sizable tariff increases.
ANC NWC adamant action must be taken against those linked to VBS Bank ‘looting’
ANC NWC adamant action must be taken against those linked to VBS Bank ‘looting’

The committee held a meeting on Monday in Mpumalanga to discuss elections, the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, the Matlosana Municipality in the province and the upcoming ANC Youth League national conference.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us