The cultural significance of gentrification


Zain speaks to Laura Nkula-Wenz is a lecturer and student affairs coordinator for the MA in ‘Critical Urbanisms’, a joint program between the ACC and the University of Basel, Switzerland. Laura is an urban geographer with a keen interest in postcolonial urban theory, African urbanism and public culture.

22 November 2018 6:03 AM
22 November 2018 5:40 AM
22 November 2018 5:27 AM
21 November 2018 6:00 AM
21 November 2018 5:43 AM
21 November 2018 5:29 AM
21 November 2018 5:09 AM
21 November 2018 4:47 AM
20 November 2018 6:02 AM
EWN Headlines
Lungisa Fuzile: 'Zuma was connected to Guptas'
Lungisa Fuzile: 'Zuma was connected to Guptas'

Former Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile told the state capture commission that when he was at Treasury, it became clear that former President Jacob Zuma was connected to the Guptas.
School safety back in spotlight after grade 1 pupil stabbed to death in NW
School safety back in spotlight after grade 1 pupil stabbed to death in NW

The child was stabbed at the Dikeledi Makapan Primary School in Makapanstad on Wednesday, allegedly by a grade 11 boy.

No quick fix to Eskom's problems, says CEO
No quick fix to Eskom's problems, says CEO

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe says that 2018 has been a challenging year for the power utility and the clean-up process has been time-consuming, but necessary.
