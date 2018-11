Trump backs Saudi Arabia despite killing of journalist

23 November 2018 4:43 AM

Zain speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune In a statement pledging that Washington would remain “a steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia,” President Donald Trump defended Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against allegations — including from the CIA — that the Saudi leader approved last month’s murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump emphasized Riyadh’s key role in regional stability – and the importance of a $450 billion Saudi investment (an arms deal) in the United States. He later told reporters, “I’m not going to destroy our economy by being foolish with Saudi Arabia.”