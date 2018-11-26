Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

26 November 2018 4:41 AM

Zain speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune The family of a 21-year-old black man shot and killed by an officer and misidentified by police as a gunman in an Alabama mall shooting called for authorities to release any videos relevant to the incident. Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. was killed by an officer in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover during a Black Friday sale at the Riverchase Galleria mall on Thursday night. The incident began with a fight between two people, with one man pulling a gun and shooting an 18-year-old man twice in the torso. A 12-year-old girl was also injured.