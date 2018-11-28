Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Migrant caravan Trump defends tear gas on Mexico border


Zain speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Activists, Democratic politicians and others watching the news Sunday reacted with shock at scenes of mothers fleeing with children from tear gas fired by American officers at the Mexican border. Agents for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency fired several canisters of gas after groups of immigrants tried to squeeze through gaps or scale fences at the border crossing between Tijuana and San Diego.

Don’t let your bonus turn you into a Skhothane

29 November 2018 5:41 AM
People of African descent face dire picture of racism in EU

29 November 2018 5:26 AM
Dealing with first year failure- temporary setback, not lifelong sentence

29 November 2018 5:13 AM
Kenyan oasis uses a new high-tech source for water and African languages online

28 November 2018 6:02 AM
Belonging, Heritage and town planning in Salt River/Woodstock

28 November 2018 5:42 AM
Growing medical marijuana in Lesotho without a licence

28 November 2018 5:25 AM
Seeking legal counsel without any money

28 November 2018 4:59 AM
First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
What’s happening in Bokaap?

27 November 2018 5:39 AM
SA Catholic Bishop’s Conference concerned over EFF threats against media
SA Catholic Bishop’s Conference concerned over EFF threats against media

The religious body is calling on red berets to meet with the South African National Editors’ Forum to find a solution to its current impasse with reporters.
Vlakfontein murders: Lead investigator says blood spatter found on roof
Vlakfontein murders: Lead investigator says blood spatter found on roof

Sergeant Banele Ndlovu gave damning testimony on Wednesday about Ernest Mabaso’s confession to the killings shortly after he was arrested by police in Mpumalanga earlier this month.
Gauteng DA seeks support to have Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola suspended
Gauteng DA seeks support to have Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola suspended

Mosola is accused of disregarding procedures and unlawfully granting engineering firm Gladafrica a multi-billion-rand contract.
