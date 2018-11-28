Migrant caravan Trump defends tear gas on Mexico border

28 November 2018 4:42 AM

Zain speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Activists, Democratic politicians and others watching the news Sunday reacted with shock at scenes of mothers fleeing with children from tear gas fired by American officers at the Mexican border. Agents for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency fired several canisters of gas after groups of immigrants tried to squeeze through gaps or scale fences at the border crossing between Tijuana and San Diego.