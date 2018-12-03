Guest: Professor Andre Duvenhage, Political analyst - North West University Host: Zain Johnson, Early Breakfast Topic: Political Desk: New political party is "GOOD" Zain Johson speaks to Professor Andre Duvanhage about the makeup of this new party, whether it’ll dent the DA’s governance in Cape Town and the Western Cape and whether it will have any impact during next year’s national elections.
