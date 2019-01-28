Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Africa at the World Economic Forum


Abs, speaks to Sokhu Sibiya from the continent with Africa.com

Tanzanian Civil Aviation Authority makes Airports Drone-friendly

30 January 2019 5:59 AM
The key trends of the SME sector in 2019

30 January 2019 5:40 AM
JSE listed ruby mine pays compensation for torture and killings in Mozambique

30 January 2019 5:28 AM
Matric 2019 Roadmap - take control of your year right from the start

30 January 2019 5:11 AM
Why researchers are archiving African proverbs

29 January 2019 5:58 AM
South Africa has four of the ten richest cities in Africa

29 January 2019 5:39 AM
Political Funding Bill – Why it’s a victory for us all

29 January 2019 5:04 AM
The Political Desk

28 January 2019 5:39 AM
ID4D to host mission billion challenge hackathons in Cape Town, Nairobi

28 January 2019 5:25 AM
State Capture Inquiry

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

#WaterWatch

World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Beatenberg at Backsberg

Shortstraw at Backsberg

EWN Headlines
Racist Agrizzi pleads with Zondo Commission not to discount his evidence
Racist Agrizzi pleads with Zondo Commission not to discount his evidence

On his last day of testimony on Tuesday, the commission was played a recording of a conversation Angelo Agrizzi had with members of the Watson family at his house. In it, he is heard repeatedly using racial epithets.
Breytenbach: 'Decision to drop Mdluli charges done for nefarious reasons'
Breytenbach: 'Decision to drop Mdluli charges done for nefarious reasons'

Glynnis Breytenbach says she was suspended by Nomgcobo Jiba on the recommendation of Lawrence Mrwebi in order to protect Richard Mdluli from prosecution.
Mom of murdered Coligny teen still devastated by his death
Mom of murdered Coligny teen still devastated by his death

Agnes Moshoeu told the court that her son, who was one of seven children, didn't have to die for sunflowers.
