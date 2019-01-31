Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Healthcare with Doc Setoaba


Abs speaks to Dr Mokete Setoaba General Practitioner

Community-run saving groups in Kenya cater for entrepreneurial women

Community-run saving groups in Kenya cater for entrepreneurial women

31 January 2019 5:58 AM
Dumas Institute provides education funding for the needy

Dumas Institute provides education funding for the needy

31 January 2019 5:42 AM
Ivorian MP jailed for 'fake news' tweet

Ivorian MP jailed for 'fake news' tweet

31 January 2019 5:38 AM
Tanzanian civil aviation authority makes airports drone-friendly

Tanzanian civil aviation authority makes airports drone-friendly

30 January 2019 5:59 AM
The key trends of the SME sector in 2019

The key trends of the SME sector in 2019

30 January 2019 5:40 AM
JSE listed ruby mine pays compensation for torture and killings in Mozambique

JSE listed ruby mine pays compensation for torture and killings in Mozambique

30 January 2019 5:28 AM
Matric 2019 roadmap take control of your year right from the start

Matric 2019 roadmap take control of your year right from the start

30 January 2019 5:11 AM
Why researchers are archiving African proverbs

Why researchers are archiving African proverbs

29 January 2019 5:58 AM
South Africa has four of the ten richest cities in Africa

South Africa has four of the ten richest cities in Africa

29 January 2019 5:39 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses Up
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses Up

By Dr Jack & Curtis.
Firms that sold fake social media activity settle with New York state
Firms that sold fake social media activity settle with New York state

These fake accounts, which help artificially boost the popularity of certain accounts, "have been running rampant on social media platforms," James said.

Displaced Syrian children sift through trash to buy bread
Displaced Syrian children sift through trash to buy bread

Using a hooked metal rod, he stabbed at acrid household waste in the village of Kafr Lusin, looking for plastic to trade for a few dollars to feed his 11-member family.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us