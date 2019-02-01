Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Home grown recipe to fight Africa’s malaria problem


Abs speaks to Sokhu Sibiya from the continent with Africa.com

Money Matters – Get that side hustle going Part 2

Money Matters – Get that side hustle going Part 2

1 February 2019 5:41 AM
#FREESPACE activation opens up debate at the V&A silo district

#FREESPACE activation opens up debate at the V&A silo district

1 February 2019 5:28 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V

1 February 2019 5:16 AM
Community-run saving groups in Kenya cater for entrepreneurial women

Community-run saving groups in Kenya cater for entrepreneurial women

31 January 2019 5:58 AM
Dumas Institute provides education funding for the needy

Dumas Institute provides education funding for the needy

31 January 2019 5:42 AM
Ivorian MP jailed for fake news tweet

Ivorian MP jailed for fake news tweet

31 January 2019 5:38 AM
Healthcare with Doc Setoaba

Healthcare with Doc Setoaba

31 January 2019 5:08 AM
Tanzanian civil aviation authority makes airports drone-friendly

Tanzanian civil aviation authority makes airports drone-friendly

30 January 2019 5:59 AM
The key trends of the SME sector in 2019

The key trends of the SME sector in 2019

30 January 2019 5:40 AM
Features
CapeTalk Station Survey - Share your thoughts and you can win Ed Sheeran tickets
CapeTalk Station Survey - Share your thoughts and you can win Ed Sheeran tickets

We'd love to hear what you think. Fill in the short survey to be entered into the draw for sold-out Ed Sheeran tickets.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Neither Jiba or Mrwebi fit to hold office, Hofmeyr tells inquiry
Neither Jiba or Mrwebi fit to hold office, Hofmeyr tells inquiry

Deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr says that neither Nomgcobo Jiba nor Lawrence Mrwebi are fit to hold office, primarily for their involvement in attempts to derail the case against Jackie Selebi a decade ago.
Matlhomola Moshoeu murder: Send strong message with sentencing, State asks court
Matlhomola Moshoeu murder: Send strong message with sentencing, State asks court

The State in the murder case of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu has argued that his killers should be permanently removed from society, adding that they committed a violent and barbaric crime.
CRL Commission to release report on deadly stampede at Bushiri's church
CRL Commission to release report on deadly stampede at Bushiri's church

Three women died in a stampede and 17 people were injured before a church service while seeking shelter from a storm.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us