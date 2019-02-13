Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Food safety on the table at world conference in Addis Ababa


Shell accused i the Hague of complicity in the 1995 execution of environmental activists in Nigeria. Pre-election violence in Senegal leaves two dead.

Nigeria patents home-grown remedy for sickle cell disease

13 February 2019 6:05 AM
How clean are our beaches, really?

13 February 2019 5:35 AM
Animal Welfare Society Stellenbosch

13 February 2019 5:10 AM
The Kenyan rumour App that reduces tensions amongst communities

12 February 2019 5:58 AM
First year early warning signs how to avoid becoming a dropout statistic

12 February 2019 5:37 AM
DR Congo Ebola death toll passes 500

12 February 2019 5:32 AM
Free training courses for unemployed in cape town

12 February 2019 4:59 AM
Salif Keita democracy is not a good thing for Africa

11 February 2019 6:22 AM
2019 property forecast

11 February 2019 5:35 AM
ANC WC to protest outside legislature during Zille’s Sopa
ANC's provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs says Zille's last Sopa will be a whitewash of her 10-year term in government.

SA religious leaders discuss regulatory framework for sector
The CRL Commission has convened a summit with religious leaders from across the country at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa
At a dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, Ramaphosa intimated the country had lost almost a decade of growth and development under Zuma.
