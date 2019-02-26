Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Nigerian president takes early lead amid vote-rigging charge


Britain’s sovereignty over Indian Ocean archipelago rejected by International Court of Justice. Elephant poaching in Botswana is becoming serious say top conservationists.

Zanzibari women take the dive

28 February 2019 6:06 AM
INEC presents certificate of return to Buhari after election victory

28 February 2019 5:25 AM
Healthcare with Doc Setoaba

28 February 2019 5:07 AM
African women challenging stereotypes in their career choices

27 February 2019 6:13 AM
High court rules in favour of private higher education institute’s law degree

27 February 2019 5:41 AM
Medical charity closes EBOLA treatment centre attacked in the DRC

27 February 2019 5:32 AM
Providing assistance to the needy

27 February 2019 5:06 AM
Most Innovative African Companies

26 February 2019 6:02 AM
The future of solar energy in SA

26 February 2019 5:40 AM
EWN Headlines
Parly police committee accuses O’Sullivan of intimidation
This follows a letter written by Paul O'Sullivan threatening a probe into all committee members to check whether they have been captured.
Mbalula was emotional over encounter with Gupta brother, Manuel tells inquiry
Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel has taken the stand at the inquiry, speaking about the ANC NEC meeting that took place in August 2011.
Any corrupt, misleading religious leaders must explain themselves, says Mboro
Motsoeneng said he'll confront the so-called resurrection Pastor Alph Lukau at his church in Sandton on Thursday afternoon before making his way to the police station to lay criminal complaints against him.

