Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Providing assistance to the needy


Abs speaks to Fatima Wise Chairman of the Sharing Hope Foundation

A program to build the future of African Architecture

1 March 2019 5:59 AM
Education inflation can you keep pace?

1 March 2019 5:42 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V

1 March 2019 5:08 AM
Zanzibari women take the dive

28 February 2019 6:06 AM
INEC presents certificate of return to Buhari after election victory

28 February 2019 5:25 AM
Healthcare with Doc Setoaba

28 February 2019 5:07 AM
African women challenging stereotypes in their career choices

27 February 2019 6:13 AM
High court rules in favour of private higher education institute’s law degree

27 February 2019 5:41 AM
Medical charity closes EBOLA treatment centre attacked in the DRC

27 February 2019 5:32 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Mongameli Bobani survives another bid to oust him
This is the second motion against the Nelson Mandela Bay mayor since he took over from the Democratic Alliance’s Athol Trollip in 2018.
Zondo Commission extends acting secretary's appointment until March
The commission said its investigation related to Khootso de Wee who went on special leave in January has not been completed.

R20,000 bail for Phahlane and Pillay
Khomotso Phahlane and major general Ravi Pillay have been added as accused in the case which saw four senior police officials and service provider arrested and in court in November last year.

