Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

INEC presents certificate of return to Buhari after election victory


Fire in Cairo railway station kills dozens Darfur peace process at a standstill - UN hears

A program to build the future of African Architecture

1 March 2019 5:59 AM
Education inflation can you keep pace?

1 March 2019 5:42 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V

1 March 2019 5:08 AM
Zanzibari women take the dive

28 February 2019 6:06 AM
Healthcare with Doc Setoaba

28 February 2019 5:07 AM
African women challenging stereotypes in their career choices

27 February 2019 6:13 AM
High court rules in favour of private higher education institute’s law degree

27 February 2019 5:41 AM
Medical charity closes EBOLA treatment centre attacked in the DRC

27 February 2019 5:32 AM
Providing assistance to the needy

27 February 2019 5:06 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
EWN Headlines
ANC wants stricter sentences for rapists and abusers
ANC wants stricter sentences for rapists and abusers

The party is calling for bail conditions to be tightened and harsher sentences in combating violence against women and children particularly in cases of sexual assault and domestic violence.
Ramaphosa meets Mswati III to talk bilateral relations
Ramaphosa meets Mswati III to talk bilateral relations

South Africa and eSwatini have strong relations, which were further cemented in 2004 with the formation of the joint bilateral commission for cooperation.
Mbalula denies bullying SABC: 'Independence of media can't mean ostracising ANC'
Mbalula denies bullying SABC: 'Independence of media can't mean ostracising ANC'

On Sunday morning, City Press reported that Fikile Mbalula met with SABC management about low election coverage of ANC rallies, specifically in the North West province.
