Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Education inflation can you keep pace?


Abs speaks to Sylvia Walker is a speaker, financial planner and author of smartwoman

Rwanda invests in space technologies to bridge the digital divide

4 March 2019 6:01 AM
Spotting the warning signs of cyber bullying

4 March 2019 5:39 AM
The Political Desk - FF+ to focus on interests of minority

4 March 2019 5:28 AM
A program to build the future of African Architecture

1 March 2019 5:59 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V

1 March 2019 5:08 AM
Zanzibari women take the dive

28 February 2019 6:06 AM
INEC presents certificate of return to Buhari after election victory

28 February 2019 5:25 AM
Healthcare with Doc Setoaba

28 February 2019 5:07 AM
African women challenging stereotypes in their career choices

27 February 2019 6:13 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Anti-abuse group to challenge NPA over Child Sex Act section
This after it emerged that a former Bryanston High School sports coach was supposedly shielded from a criminal inquiry by the school amid sexual assault claims.
Eskom appoints team to review operation maintenance
This is part of the many interventions Eskom will be looking into as it tries to sort out its challenges including ageing infrastructure and rolling blackouts.
More fuel price hikes to hit South Africans
South Africans will be hit with yet another fuel price increase next month thanks to tax hikes, which come into effect.
