Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Fourth industrial revolution drives new ways of work


Abs speaks to Anli Bezuidenhout Senior Associate at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyer employment practice

Ghanaian-British model and activist gets a Barbie

8 March 2019 6:02 AM
Money Matters – International Women’s day (Theme – balance for Better

8 March 2019 5:39 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V

8 March 2019 5:09 AM
Tackling domestic violence inside Sierra Leone's husband school

7 March 2019 6:03 AM
Why the USA is afraid of Huawei (China) controlling the world’s 5G network

7 March 2019 5:41 AM
UN warns humanitarian crisis unfolding in Burkina Faso

7 March 2019 5:26 AM
Healthcare with Doc Setoaba

7 March 2019 5:17 AM
Crowdfunding for Addis' facelift

6 March 2019 5:59 AM
25 African billionaires make the Forbes list off the world’s richest

6 March 2019 5:27 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
You’ve tried everything… from attacking your pores with all kinds of beauty products, to face masks that are supposed to magically...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience
In 2017, SA woke to the shocking news that the Home Affairs Database had been hacked, leaking the details of around 30 million So...
EWN Headlines
Dept concerned about Glenview teachers’ no-show
Frustrated parents have been forced to fetch their children from the school earlier on Friday after classes were disrupted.
More evidence surfaces on Eskom’s unlawful pre-payment to Tegeta
The commission heard this week that normal procurement processes were ignored when Eskom processed the R659 million pre-payment contract with Tegeta.
Overwhelming support for Bo-Kaap heritage protection plan
Properties within this zone are more protected as additional development rules are set over and above the provisions of a base zoning.
