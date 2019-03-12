Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Aviation experts divided over the safety of Boeing 737 Max Aviation experts divided over safety of Boeing 737 Max that crashed in Ethiopia and Indonesia. Abdelaziz Bouteflika gives way to pressure and decided against seeking a fifth term as Algerian President. Peaceful elections in Guinea Bissau. Does the end five years of political turmoil?
