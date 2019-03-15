Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Do you need a financial advisor for a successful financial life?


Guest: Sylvia Walker, Early Breakfast show’s resident financial adviser. She’s a speaker, Financial planner and Author of the book Smart Woman Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Money Matters – Do you need a financial advisor for a successful financial life?

From the Continent: A YouTube Channel for African Basketball

From the Continent: A YouTube Channel for African Basketball

21 March 2019 6:08 AM
Human Rights Day 2019

Human Rights Day 2019

21 March 2019 5:53 AM
Another kidnapping in separatist area of Cameroon

Another kidnapping in separatist area of Cameroon

21 March 2019 5:27 AM
Common types and Treatment of Anemia

Common types and Treatment of Anemia

21 March 2019 5:11 AM
The importance of data security

The importance of data security

20 March 2019 10:39 PM
What could happen if ANC loses power?

What could happen if ANC loses power?

20 March 2019 10:36 PM
Cyclone Idai's damage was horrendous

Cyclone Idai's damage was horrendous

20 March 2019 5:25 AM
5 Financial Management Skills You Need to Take Care of YOUR Money

5 Financial Management Skills You Need to Take Care of YOUR Money

20 March 2019 5:15 AM
Businesses of the future – and how load shedding is hampering its growth

Businesses of the future – and how load shedding is hampering its growth

19 March 2019 6:22 AM
Drought leavee a million Kenyans in urgent need of emergency food aid

Drought leavee a million Kenyans in urgent need of emergency food aid

19 March 2019 6:12 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle

You only live once and this World As Young As You Feel Day, CapeTalk and award-winning retirement village Evergreen Lifestyle want...
EWN Headlines
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights Day
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights Day

On 21 March, South Africa commemorates the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre, where 69 people were killed and 180 injured when police opened fire on protesters who were burning their passbooks which restricted the movement of black people, at the Sharpeville Police Station. Political leaders took the stage at various venues to mark the day.
Ethiopia crash captain did not train on airline's MAX simulator - source
Ethiopia crash captain did not train on airline's MAX simulator - source

Captain Yared Getachew, 29, was due for refresher training at the end of March, his colleague told Reuters, two months after Ethiopian Airlines had received one of the first such simulators being distributed.
Investigation after woman’s body found buried under brother’s bed
Investigation after woman’s body found buried under brother’s bed

Police found the 29-year-old woman's body buried in a hole under her brother's bed in a shack in Bloekombos earlier this week.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us