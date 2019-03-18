18 March 2019 5:04 AM

Guest: Peter Solomon, Director of the Hope Exchange Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Misunderstanding homeless people The Carpenter’s Shop, an NGO based in the Cape Town CBD has been assisting the homeless for 38 years. After almost four decades, the Carpenter’s Shop is having a name change. – Now, The Hope Exchange is a refuge, a place where the homeless of Cape Town can come to exchange life on the streets for a sense of hope and the promise of a better tomorrow.