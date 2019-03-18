Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Do South Africans vote along racial lines?


Guest: Gareth van Onselen, Head of Politics and Governance at the Institute for race relations Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Do South Africans vote along racial lines?

From the Continent: Africa cuts out the middle man

29 March 2019 6:04 AM
Important steps to take in the five years leading up to retirement

29 March 2019 5:55 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V: Exercise with the kids

29 March 2019 5:21 AM
How to develop a skilled Entrepreneurial Workforce in Africa

28 March 2019 6:10 AM
Algeria's Abdelaziz Bouteflika should be declared unfit to govern

28 March 2019 5:56 AM
What really is the flu shot, and do we really need it?

28 March 2019 5:03 AM
The stories that haven't dominated headlines about Cyclone Idai aftermath

27 March 2019 6:05 AM
A call for urgent government intervention to save the Construction industry

27 March 2019 5:59 AM
Algeria’s military chief calls for departure of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika

27 March 2019 5:25 AM
Ensuring survivor voices heard in debate on legal reform of adult prostitution

27 March 2019 5:02 AM
EWN Headlines
Trump threatens to close US-Mexico border
Trump threatens to close US-Mexico border

President Donald Trump’s latest tweets ramp up the tension between the neighbours, putting a specific timeframe to his repeated threats to shut the border.
Holomisa wants Hawks to probe claims of Bosasa donations to ANC’s top six
Holomisa wants Hawks to probe claims of Bosasa donations to ANC’s top six

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says President Cyril Ramaphosa could be implicated given that he formed part of the top six at the time.
Police say more arrests possible in Kulani Mathebula murder case
Police say more arrests possible in Kulani Mathebula murder case

Two teenagers, aged 13 and 15, made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday in connection with the killing.
