Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Death of a parent in debt: what it means for the children


Guest: Riaan Verbeek, CFO at Momentum Consult Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Death of a parent in debt: what it means for the children

From the Continent: African Rallying behind Ethiopian Airlines

1 April 2019 6:11 AM
The power of the university student voter

1 April 2019 6:08 AM
Insurance Focus: FAQ’s

1 April 2019 5:03 AM
From the Continent: Africa cuts out the middle man

29 March 2019 6:04 AM
Important steps to take in the five years leading up to retirement

29 March 2019 5:55 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V: Exercise with the kids

29 March 2019 5:21 AM
How to develop a skilled Entrepreneurial Workforce in Africa

28 March 2019 6:10 AM
Algeria's Abdelaziz Bouteflika should be declared unfit to govern

28 March 2019 5:56 AM
What really is the flu shot, and do we really need it?

28 March 2019 5:03 AM
The stories that haven't dominated headlines about Cyclone Idai aftermath

27 March 2019 6:05 AM
EWN Headlines
27 killed, hundreds injured, in Nepal storm
27 killed, hundreds injured, in Nepal storm

Five children were among the dead, the home ministry said, as rescuers battled to get relief supplies to the region and evacuate the injured.
Motive for Hout Bay deadly taxi shooting still unknown
Motive for Hout Bay deadly taxi shooting still unknown

The exact motive for the attack in which four people were killed and two more wounded is being investigated by police, but it's strongly believed to stem from a feud between taxi organisations.

'It was not a gift or a favour' - Andile Ramaphosa on R2m from Bosasa
'It was not a gift or a favour' - Andile Ramaphosa on R2m from Bosasa

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa's son admitted that Bosasa paid his company Blue Crane Capital the money as part of a business deal, which he now regrets.
