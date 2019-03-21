Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Another kidnapping in separatist area of Cameroon


Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Another kidnapping in separatist area of Cameroon • Pope calls for aid to cyclone Idai victims. • Amnesty International says US drone strikes in Somalia are killing civilians. • Another kidnapping in separatist area of Cameroon

Getting the story about African Historical figures right

3 April 2019 6:11 AM
Are e-pharmacies on the cards for South Africa?

3 April 2019 6:06 AM
Saudi Arabia executes Nigerian woman drug smuggler

3 April 2019 5:28 AM
Challenges Remain for the South African Consumer Credit Market

3 April 2019 5:03 AM
How digitised learning is beneficial to autistic learners

2 April 2019 6:17 AM
EU criticized for backing Eritrean project that uses forced labour

2 April 2019 6:13 AM
Working interview is a 2019 recruitment trend

2 April 2019 5:06 AM
From the Continent: African Rallying behind Ethiopian Airlines

1 April 2019 6:11 AM
The power of the university student voter

1 April 2019 6:08 AM
Insurance Focus: FAQ’s

1 April 2019 5:03 AM
EWN Headlines
ANC's Jessie Duarte to meet eNCA, Sanef over altercation with journo
ANC's Jessie Duarte to meet eNCA, Sanef over altercation with journo

During a press briefing at Luthuli House on Tuesday, eNCA journalist Samkele Maseko was severely reprimanded by the ANC deputy secretary-general who said he thought he was ‘the lord of the media.’
Moody’s decision on SA's credit rating widely welcomed
Moody’s decision on SA's credit rating widely welcomed

Moody's said it expects South Africa's credit profile to remain in line with those of other BAA3-rated sovereign nations.
Maimane accuses Ramaphosa of using his access to benefit his son
Maimane accuses Ramaphosa of using his access to benefit his son

DA leader Mmusi Maimane filed the application to have the President Ramaphosa's declaration of interests disclosed after it emerged that the president’s son Andile Ramaphosa had business ties to a company which did business with Eskom.
