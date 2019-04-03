Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Getting the story about African Historical figures right


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor at Africa.com Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: From the Continent: Getting the story about African Historical figures right

Why lying in a job interview could be a VERY big mistake

Why lying in a job interview could be a VERY big mistake

17 April 2019 6:05 AM
AU gives Sudan two weeks to name a civilian administration or face suspension

AU gives Sudan two weeks to name a civilian administration or face suspension

17 April 2019 5:26 AM
From the Continent: Morocco hosts Extreme Motorsports Race for women only

From the Continent: Morocco hosts Extreme Motorsports Race for women only

16 April 2019 6:04 AM
Middle-income consumers spend 25% of take home income to pay interest on debt

Middle-income consumers spend 25% of take home income to pay interest on debt

16 April 2019 5:59 AM
Sudanese pro-democracy call for dismantling state created by Omar Al Bashir

Sudanese pro-democracy call for dismantling state created by Omar Al Bashir

16 April 2019 5:30 AM
From the Continent: Artificial Intelligence Lab opens in Ghana

From the Continent: Artificial Intelligence Lab opens in Ghana

15 April 2019 6:07 AM
Miriam Tlali Reading Programme prepares to celebrate world book day

Miriam Tlali Reading Programme prepares to celebrate world book day

15 April 2019 6:04 AM
Callers comments on Ace Magashule's failure to IEC code of conduct

Callers comments on Ace Magashule's failure to IEC code of conduct

15 April 2019 5:27 AM
Insurance focus with Christelle Colman – Will our homes become too smart for us?

Insurance focus with Christelle Colman – Will our homes become too smart for us?

15 April 2019 5:03 AM
From the Continent: How Rwanda has been dealing with its past

From the Continent: How Rwanda has been dealing with its past

12 April 2019 6:10 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk

The world’s biggest classical star, Andrea Bocelli, performs on the 22nd of April at Val de Vie Estate to a sold-out concert.

EWN Headlines
De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to her
De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to her

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has ordered the Democratic Alliance (DA) to apologise to its former Western Cape leader Patricia de Lille after being found guilty of contravening the Electoral Act.
McBride: Strong, principlied leadership needed to turn SAPS around
McBride: Strong, principlied leadership needed to turn SAPS around

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride has described relentless efforts by crooked police and politicians to frustrate his work and force him out of the watchdog body.
Alex Total Shutdown Movement pleased talks with govt underway
Alex Total Shutdown Movement pleased talks with govt underway

Leaders of the Alexandra Total Shutdown Movement will on Wednesday meet with an inter-ministerial task team appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with the community's grievances.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us