15 April 2019 5:03 AM

Guest: Christelle Colman, Executive for High-Net-Worth Solutions at Old Mutual Insure Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Insurance focus with Christelle Colman – Will our homes become too smart for us? The Internet of Things, commonly referred to as IoT refers to the interconnection of computing devices and sensors embedded into everyday objects. IoT is known to simplify and connect people with devices, but it also comes with its own set of challenges. Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to the Insurance Expert at Old Mutual Insure, Christelle Colman