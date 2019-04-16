Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Sudanese pro-democracy call for dismantling state created by Omar Al Bashir


Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Sudanese pro-democracy call for dismantling state created by Omar Al Bashir Sudanese pro-democracy call for dismantling state created the deep state created by deposed President Omar Al Bashir. Kenya friar who was judged the world’s best teacher gets a new and challenging job. Doubts in African financial capitals over whether Jumia, the e-commerce company really is African

From the Continent: 5 Ways to discover New African Music

29 April 2019 6:08 AM
Indecisive voters voice

29 April 2019 6:05 AM
Life cover in the age of legal cannabis

29 April 2019 5:52 AM
KZN flood damage expected to run into millions

29 April 2019 5:22 AM
From the Continent: The #SaveTheOldCityofTripoli Campaign

26 April 2019 6:09 AM
No pain no gain, is this the only way to financial freedom?

26 April 2019 6:03 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V: Freedom Paddle

26 April 2019 5:26 AM
From the Continent: The Moroccan fight club you can talk about

25 April 2019 6:04 AM
International girls in ICT day

25 April 2019 5:56 AM
More than 200 victims human trafficking rescued in Interpol operation in West Africa.

25 April 2019 5:45 AM
EWN Headlines
ANC's Smith, Zuma unaware of Sars probe over Bosasa scandal
ANC's Smith, Zuma unaware of Sars probe over Bosasa scandal

The state capture commission has heard shocking revelations of how some government officials and ANC members benefited from deals with the facilities company now known as African Global Operations.
WATCH LIVE: Nelson Mandela Foundation makes case for banning old SA flag
WATCH LIVE: Nelson Mandela Foundation makes case for banning old SA flag

The Equality Court is hearing arguments on Monday morning on why the Nelson Mandela Foundation wants the old apartheid-era flag banned and decalred hate speech.
United Nations gives Mozambique $13m for Cyclone Kenneth damage
United Nations gives Mozambique $13m for Cyclone Kenneth damage

Cyclone Kenneth hit the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado late on Thursday, flattening entire villages with winds of up to 280km/h.
