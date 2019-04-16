16 April 2019 5:30 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Sudanese pro-democracy call for dismantling state created by Omar Al Bashir Sudanese pro-democracy call for dismantling state created the deep state created by deposed President Omar Al Bashir. Kenya friar who was judged the world’s best teacher gets a new and challenging job. Doubts in African financial capitals over whether Jumia, the e-commerce company really is African