Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Africa News Update: AU gives Sudan two weeks to name a civilian administration or face suspension. Andelfattah El Sisi gets parliamentary approval to prolong presidential term until 2030. Pro-democracy calls in Algeria lead to a second high level resignation.
19 April 2019 6:13 AM
