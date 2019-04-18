Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Africa News Update: Omar Al Bashir is in solitary confinement in Khartoum’s maximum security prison. Four die in rocket attack on Tripoli. 150 missing in a shipwreck on eastern Congo lake.
150 missing in a shipwreck on eastern Congo lake
AU gives Sudan two weeks to name a civilian administration or face suspension
From the Continent: Morocco hosts Extreme Motorsports Race for women only
Middle-income consumers spend 25% of take home income to pay interest on debt
Sudanese pro-democracy call for dismantling state created by Omar Al Bashir
From the Continent: Artificial Intelligence Lab opens in Ghana
