Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Africa News Update: More than 200 victims human trafficking rescued in Interpol operation in West Africa. China forgives interest on debts in Ethiopia before the end of last year. Mozambique braces for another cyclone due to make landfall today.
