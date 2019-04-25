Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

International girls in ICT day


Guest: Kwena Mabotja, Africa Regional Director at SAP Next-Gen Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: International girls in ICT day

From the Continent: The Moroccan fight club you can talk about

25 April 2019 6:04 AM
More than 200 victims human trafficking rescued in Interpol operation in West Africa.

25 April 2019 5:45 AM
Africa health tech innovations get global recognition

24 April 2019 6:09 AM
Bastaards or Humans – Book about the true history of the Khoi

24 April 2019 6:04 AM
Malaria vaccine starts roll out in Malawi, with Ghana and Kenya to follow

24 April 2019 5:40 AM
Heading back to the classroom at an older age

24 April 2019 5:27 AM
From the Continent: Office Selfies in DRC Reserve

23 April 2019 6:05 AM
Cape Town residents must brace for massive hikes in July

23 April 2019 6:02 AM
Cameroon, Nigeria, Chad and Niger unite to fight Boko Haram

23 April 2019 5:54 AM
EWN Headlines
Soshanguve boy (9) who lost his life saving friend honoured by Ramaphosa
Soshanguve boy (9) who lost his life saving friend honoured by Ramaphosa

Thapelo Tambeni saved his friend from drowning but lost his own life in the process and he has now been honoured with the Order of Mendi for bravery.
Former US vice president Biden announces 2020 run for White House
Former US vice president Biden announces 2020 run for White House

The 76-year-old senior statesman becomes the most experienced and recognised Democrat in the presidential race, a popular former vice president dominating early polls following months - even years - of campaign planning.

Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka & other SA arts icons receive national orders
Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka & other SA arts icons receive national orders

Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Nomhle Nkonyeni are among recipients in the Order of Ikhamanga category, which recognises those who've excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.
