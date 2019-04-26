Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

From the Continent: The #SaveTheOldCityofTripoli Campaign


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor at Africa.com Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: From the Continent: The #SaveTheOldCityofTripoli Campaign

No pain no gain, is this the only way to financial freedom?

26 April 2019 6:03 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V: Freedom Paddle

26 April 2019 5:26 AM
From the Continent: The Moroccan fight club you can talk about

25 April 2019 6:04 AM
International girls in ICT day

25 April 2019 5:56 AM
More than 200 victims human trafficking rescued in Interpol operation in West Africa.

25 April 2019 5:45 AM
Africa health tech innovations get global recognition

24 April 2019 6:09 AM
Bastaards or Humans – Book about the true history of the Khoi

24 April 2019 6:04 AM
Malaria vaccine starts roll out in Malawi, with Ghana and Kenya to follow

24 April 2019 5:40 AM
Heading back to the classroom at an older age

24 April 2019 5:27 AM
EWN Headlines
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting this year
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting this year

Nothing for us, without us: that’s what young people told Eyewitness News’ Theto Mahlakoana and Clement Manyathela in our first Politics Spithipithi podcast. According to the South African Citizens Survey, more than 4.5 million eligible young South Africans have no plans to vote come 8 May. So what are political parties getting so wrong? We sought insights from activist Mpho Ndaba, Youth Lab think tank member Lwaphesheya Khoza, and political analyst and EWN contributor Sam Mkokeli.
Fake heiress who fooled New York convicted of multiple felonies
Fake heiress who fooled New York convicted of multiple felonies

Anna Sorokin invented a new identity upon her 2016 arrival in the United States, presenting herself as an heiress when she was, in fact, the daughter of a Russian truck driver.
Cyclone Kenneth makes landfall in Mozambique
Cyclone Kenneth makes landfall in Mozambique

Forecasters at Meteo-France warned that Kenneth could trigger waves off Mozambique’s northeastern shore as much as five metres higher than usual.
