Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

latest surveys and polls and what they’re saying about the elections


Guest: Professor Andre Duvenhage, Political analyst at North West University Host: Zain Johnson, Standing – In for Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Political Desk: latest surveys and polls and what they’re saying about the elections

World's First Portal That Can Translate Over 2,000 African Languages

World's First Portal That Can Translate Over 2,000 African Languages

6 May 2019 6:12 AM
Who are you not going to vote for during elections 19

Who are you not going to vote for during elections 19

6 May 2019 6:07 AM
Home insurance: Here's what's useful to know

Home insurance: Here's what's useful to know

6 May 2019 5:35 AM
Our biggest money fears

Our biggest money fears

3 May 2019 6:11 AM
Zimbabwean Fashion designer celebrates blind people

Zimbabwean Fashion designer celebrates blind people

3 May 2019 6:10 AM
Indoor and Outdoor Exercising

Indoor and Outdoor Exercising

3 May 2019 5:08 AM
Political Parties reaching the youth through social media

Political Parties reaching the youth through social media

2 May 2019 5:57 AM
AU give Sudan a deadline for Civilian Government

AU give Sudan a deadline for Civilian Government

2 May 2019 5:29 AM
Why your gut health matters

Why your gut health matters

2 May 2019 5:12 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Political parties dangle e-tolls solution in front of Gauteng voters
Political parties dangle e-tolls solution in front of Gauteng voters

The ANC in Gauteng has promised to find a speedy resolution to the protracted e-tolls matter if it retains control of the province while the DA's Solly Msimanga vowed to lodge an intergovernmental dispute with government to stop e-tolls if he won.
South Africans urged to choose right leaders at polls
South Africans urged to choose right leaders at polls

Analyst Mazwe Majola said that South Africans have a tough choice to make at the polls on Wednesday.
Special voting a trial run for election day, says IEC
Special voting a trial run for election day, says IEC

More than 700,000 eligible voters who have qualified for a special vote are casting their votes on Monday and Tuesday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us