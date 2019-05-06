Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Who are you not going to vote for during elections 19


Talker: Who are you not going to vote for during elections 19 Callers: Sello, Yandisa, and Kiana Host: Zain Johnson, Standing-In for Abongile Nzelenzele

World's First Portal That Can Translate Over 2,000 African Languages

6 May 2019 6:12 AM
latest surveys and polls and what they’re saying about the elections

6 May 2019 5:57 AM
Home insurance: Here's what's useful to know

6 May 2019 5:35 AM
Our biggest money fears

3 May 2019 6:11 AM
Zimbabwean Fashion designer celebrates blind people

3 May 2019 6:10 AM
Indoor and Outdoor Exercising

3 May 2019 5:08 AM
Political Parties reaching the youth through social media

2 May 2019 5:57 AM
AU give Sudan a deadline for Civilian Government

2 May 2019 5:29 AM
Why your gut health matters

2 May 2019 5:12 AM
EWN Headlines
Analyst: Lower voter turnout likely to affect ANC
Analyst: Lower voter turnout likely to affect ANC

Close to 10 million South Africans who are eligible to vote will be a no-show at polling stations because they have not registered.
WATCH LIVE: Transnet looting in focus at Zondo Inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Transnet looting in focus at Zondo Inquiry

Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe is expected to testify about how Transnet was looted by the previous board which had been appointed by former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba.
Ramaphosa faces obstacles to reform - analysts
Ramaphosa faces obstacles to reform - analysts

Ramaphosa’s allies say a result close to 60% in this week’s parliamentary vote, which some opinion polls suggest could be possible, would strengthen his hand to deliver on those pledges.
