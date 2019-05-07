Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Zain Johnson, Early Breakfast – Stand In Topics: Benin throws its democratic record out of the window. Nigerian churches discuss migration as it emerges that thousands are being held in a Yemeni football stadium. Ghana is looking at 90% of its law students failed their bar exam.
Benin throws its democratic record out of the window
