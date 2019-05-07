Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Benin throws its democratic record out of the window


Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Zain Johnson, Early Breakfast – Stand In Topics: Benin throws its democratic record out of the window. Nigerian churches discuss migration as it emerges that thousands are being held in a Yemeni football stadium. Ghana is looking at 90% of its law students failed their bar exam.

Slipper Day 2019

7 May 2019 5:58 AM
Agricultural sector recovering after tough few years

7 May 2019 5:09 AM
World's First Portal That Can Translate Over 2,000 African Languages

6 May 2019 6:12 AM
Who are you not going to vote for during elections 19

6 May 2019 6:07 AM
latest surveys and polls and what they’re saying about the elections

6 May 2019 5:57 AM
Home insurance: Here's what's useful to know

6 May 2019 5:35 AM
Our biggest money fears

3 May 2019 6:11 AM
Zimbabwean Fashion designer celebrates blind people

3 May 2019 6:10 AM
Indoor and Outdoor Exercising

3 May 2019 5:08 AM
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar freed from prison after more than 500 days
The two reporters, Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, had been convicted in September and sentenced to seven years in jail, in a case that raised questions about Myanmar’s progress toward democracy.
Blikkiesdorp and Wolverivier: The forgotten communities
With only days until the 2019 national elections, EWN went to hear from the residents of Blikkiesdorp, a temporary relocation area on the Cape Flats.
No major incidents reported on first day of special voting, says IEC
Hundreds of thousands of elderly voters and those who wouldn’t be able to cast their ballots on Wednesday made use of the opportunity to cast special votes on Monday.
