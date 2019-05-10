Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Preparing for life’s unwanted financial curveballs


Guest: Sylvia Walker, Early Breakfast show’s resident financial adviser. She’s a speaker, Financial planner and Author of the book Smart Woman Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Money Matters Preparing for life’s unwanted financial curveballs

A Zimbabwean Scholar will be Honored with a Life-size Statue in New York

10 May 2019 6:05 AM
African Leadership University Recognized By Global Institutions

9 May 2019 6:16 AM
What the early indicators are telling us about the results.

9 May 2019 6:13 AM
Namibia declares a national emergency because of drought and asks for international assistance

9 May 2019 6:07 AM
To vaccinate or not

9 May 2019 5:14 AM
How technology has been used in Elections in Africa

8 May 2019 6:13 AM
In Mitchell’s Plain ahead of Elections

8 May 2019 6:08 AM
Will the youth vote?

8 May 2019 6:02 AM
Threat to voter registration in Mozambique

8 May 2019 5:23 AM
EWN Headlines
IFP and DA battling to be official opposition in KZN
IFP and DA battling to be official opposition in KZN

The African National Congress (ANC) remains firmly in the lead in KwaZulu-Natal with 52% as more than 61% of voting stations have been tallied.
Shivambu: Parties that haven't performed well only have themselves to blame
Shivambu: Parties that haven't performed well only have themselves to blame

The EFF’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu said parties that have not performed well only have themselves to blame.

Big three parties express mixed feelings on election results
Big three parties express mixed feelings on election results

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it hopes to be done tallying all the votes by Saturday.
