16 May 2019 5:24 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: The Africa Report with JJ Cornish: George Weah has scored an own goal with Liberia’s economic decline • DRC’s “terrifying” EBOLA out real spirals out of control, says experts. • Sudan transition talks suspended as the military tries to clear protestors’ roadblocks