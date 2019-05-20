Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Angina awareness and the link to cardiovascular disease


Guest: Prof Liesl Zühlke, Specialist Pediatric Cardiologist and Director of the Children’s Heart Disease Research Unit Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Angina awareness and the link to cardiovascular disease

From the Continent: Ghanaian architect changes housing in her community

20 May 2019 6:07 AM
Insurance Spotlight - Making sure the claim process is accurate

20 May 2019 5:25 AM
From the Continent: Africa’s 25 most liveable cities

17 May 2019 6:17 AM
Money Matters – Preparing for life’s unwanted financial curveballs

17 May 2019 5:49 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V: Exercising while fasting

17 May 2019 5:13 AM
Bringing the Glam Squad to Ghana’s Metro Savvy Man

16 May 2019 6:03 AM
DA’s young black caucus and Musi Maimane

16 May 2019 5:43 AM
George Weah has scored an own goal with Liberia’s economic decline

16 May 2019 5:24 AM
Common Primary ear nose and throat conditions

16 May 2019 5:08 AM
Absa Insights 2019

Absa Insights 2019

#WaterWatch

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

EWN Headlines
Lesufi to monitor Gauteng online applications as system goes live
Education officials have launched the system at the Diepsloot Youth Centre on Monday morning.
Jason Rohde’s legal team files SCA application to appeal conviction, sentence
This after the Western Cape High Court rejected an application to appeal in April.
WATCH LIVE: Ex-Transnet engineer details South China Rail locomotive purchases
Francis Callard last week set out in technical detail why the China South Rail locomotives were not the ideal option for Transnet which needed trains to operate on the coal network.
