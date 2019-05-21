Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Egypt 12 militants killed in Cairo


Guest: Jeanne- Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: The Africa Report: Egypt 12 militants killed in Cairo. Day after but carrying 25 South Africans to Giza pyramids. 7 million Malawians electronic counting and transmission system. fifth since democracy 1994. seven candidates. only three serious contenders. DRC Moise Katumbi returns from three years in exile. 36 months in absentia for illegally selling a building.

Changing the message about disease in Africa

21 May 2019 6:05 AM
The impact of the USA’s Huawei ban on the South African consumer

21 May 2019 5:40 AM
Screen time for kids must be limited

21 May 2019 5:05 AM
From the Continent: Ghanaian architect changes housing in her community

20 May 2019 6:07 AM
Angina awareness and the link to cardiovascular disease

20 May 2019 5:46 AM
Insurance Spotlight - Making sure the claim process is accurate

20 May 2019 5:25 AM
From the Continent: Africa’s 25 most liveable cities

17 May 2019 6:17 AM
Money Matters – Preparing for life’s unwanted financial curveballs

17 May 2019 5:49 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V: Exercising while fasting

17 May 2019 5:13 AM
EWN Headlines
4 killed in Khayelitsha house fire
4 killed in Khayelitsha house fire

Jermaine Carelse, from the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services, said a man was injured in the tragedy.
WATCH LIVE: Thales presents arguments for dropping Zuma corruption case
WATCH LIVE: Thales presents arguments for dropping Zuma corruption case

French arms firm Thales, the co-accused in former President Jacob Zuma's corruption case, will present arguments on why the matter should be dismissed.
Two police officers shot dead in Durban
Two police officers shot dead in Durban

It’s understood the officers were stationed outside an eThekwini councillor's house when they were attacked by an unknown number of men on Monday night.
