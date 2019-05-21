Guest: Jeanne- Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: The Africa Report: Egypt 12 militants killed in Cairo. Day after but carrying 25 South Africans to Giza pyramids. 7 million Malawians electronic counting and transmission system. fifth since democracy 1994. seven candidates. only three serious contenders. DRC Moise Katumbi returns from three years in exile. 36 months in absentia for illegally selling a building.
