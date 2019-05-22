Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Taking educational software to rural schools


Guest: Laetitia de Jager, iSchoolAfrica programme manager Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Taking educational software to rural schools

The Africa Report: Angola to rebury Jonas Savimbi

The Africa Report: Angola to rebury Jonas Savimbi

22 May 2019 5:23 AM
Peace March taking place in Cape Town

Peace March taking place in Cape Town

22 May 2019 5:03 AM
Changing the message about disease in Africa

Changing the message about disease in Africa

21 May 2019 6:05 AM
The impact of the USA’s Huawei ban on the South African consumer

The impact of the USA’s Huawei ban on the South African consumer

21 May 2019 5:40 AM
Egypt 12 militants killed in Cairo

Egypt 12 militants killed in Cairo

21 May 2019 5:23 AM
Screen time for kids must be limited

Screen time for kids must be limited

21 May 2019 5:05 AM
From the Continent: Ghanaian architect changes housing in her community

From the Continent: Ghanaian architect changes housing in her community

20 May 2019 6:07 AM
Angina awareness and the link to cardiovascular disease

Angina awareness and the link to cardiovascular disease

20 May 2019 5:46 AM
Insurance Spotlight - Making sure the claim process is accurate

Insurance Spotlight - Making sure the claim process is accurate

20 May 2019 5:25 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Ndifuna Ukwazi to appeal City of Cape Town's decision on Sea Point development
Ndifuna Ukwazi to appeal City of Cape Town's decision on Sea Point development

Ndifuna Ukwazi said the City of Cape Town's municipal planning tribunal had approved the development on condition that the maximum monthly household income be increased to R20,000.
NPA abused its power, violated and delayed processes - Thales
NPA abused its power, violated and delayed processes - Thales

French arms company Thales faces charges of paying bribes to former president Jacob Zuma for protection against an investigation into the controversial arms deal.

Call for Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office to be assessed after ruling
Call for Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office to be assessed after ruling

The University of Pretoria (UP)’s professor Tinyiko Maluleke said two judgements in two years amounts to egg on her face while University of South Africa (Unisa) professor Lesiba Teffo said she should fall on her sword.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us