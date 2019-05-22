Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Rwandan Genocide survivor starts Empowerment Programm


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor – Africa.com Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: From the Continent: Rwandan Genocide survivor starts Empowerment Programme

Taking educational software to rural schools

Taking educational software to rural schools

22 May 2019 5:41 AM
The Africa Report: Angola to rebury Jonas Savimbi

The Africa Report: Angola to rebury Jonas Savimbi

22 May 2019 5:23 AM
Peace March taking place in Cape Town

Peace March taking place in Cape Town

22 May 2019 5:03 AM
Changing the message about disease in Africa

Changing the message about disease in Africa

21 May 2019 6:05 AM
The impact of the USA’s Huawei ban on the South African consumer

The impact of the USA’s Huawei ban on the South African consumer

21 May 2019 5:40 AM
Egypt 12 militants killed in Cairo

Egypt 12 militants killed in Cairo

21 May 2019 5:23 AM
Screen time for kids must be limited

Screen time for kids must be limited

21 May 2019 5:05 AM
From the Continent: Ghanaian architect changes housing in her community

From the Continent: Ghanaian architect changes housing in her community

20 May 2019 6:07 AM
Angina awareness and the link to cardiovascular disease

Angina awareness and the link to cardiovascular disease

20 May 2019 5:46 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Dreams of Comoros oil boom hang on seismic survey
Dreams of Comoros oil boom hang on seismic survey

The possibility of a lucrative resources boom has gripped Comoros for seven years after then-president Ikililou Dhoinine awarded a batch of offshore oil and gas exploration permits.
Lawyer for Ghosn slams 'outrageous' rules on seeing wife
Lawyer for Ghosn slams 'outrageous' rules on seeing wife

In an interview with AFP, Takashi Takano revealed that Japan's top court this week backed a lower court's decision to restrict Ghosn's access to his wife Carole under the terms of his bail.
Kenyan court due to rule on decriminalising homosexuality
Kenyan court due to rule on decriminalising homosexuality

Gay rights organisations are asking the court to scrap two sections of the penal code that criminalise homosexuality.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us