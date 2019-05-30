Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Council approves City of Cape Town's new R50 billion 2019/2020 budge


Kenyan environment-friendly furniture initiative

30 May 2019 6:24 AM
SADC decides Burundi does not meet it admission requirements

30 May 2019 5:26 AM
31 May The World No Tobacco Day

30 May 2019 5:05 AM
African Techies promote gaming for Social Good

29 May 2019 6:14 AM
Importance of cross border background screening and trade throughout Africa

29 May 2019 5:46 AM
Sudan general strike holds

29 May 2019 5:24 AM
#Voicing Resistance - a meeting place for brilliant minds

29 May 2019 5:16 AM
Callers on with Kenny Africa about traffic issues

28 May 2019 6:16 AM
Peter Mutharika narrowly wins Malawi’s presidential election

28 May 2019 5:30 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
In a troubled CAR city, Muslims return after flight
Two years ago, Abdullahye, a Muslim in his 50s, fled his house in Bangassou, a city in the south-eastern Central African Republic (CAR), ahead of an onslaught by the "anti-balaka."
Meet Ramaphosa's Cabinet
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the composition of the national executive at the Union Buildings. He revealed that the number of Cabinet portfolios would be trimmed down from 36 to 28.
Semenya to appeal IAAF gender rule at top Swiss court
Caster Semenya lost an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this month over measures imposed by the IAAF that compel "hyperandrogenic" athletes to lower their testosterone levels if they wish to compete as women.
