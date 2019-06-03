Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

From the Continent: Product Designing for the African Consumer


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor at Africa.com Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic:  From the Continent: Product Designing for the African Consumer

Injini - Africa's first EdTech incubator & seed investment programme

3 June 2019 5:37 AM
The importance of the Grade 12 Matric Examinations

3 June 2019 5:30 AM
From the continent: Made in Rwanda brand grows strong

31 May 2019 6:06 AM
Money Matters – Get your debt written off with new debt intervention law

31 May 2019 5:39 AM
The Travel Bug – Visa free travel for South Africans

31 May 2019 5:26 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Cycling to keep fit

31 May 2019 5:13 AM
Kenyan environment-friendly furniture initiative

30 May 2019 6:24 AM
Council approves City of Cape Town's new R50 billion 2019/2020 budge

30 May 2019 5:40 AM
SADC decides Burundi does not meet it admission requirements

30 May 2019 5:26 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Truck driver sustains serious burn wounds after petrol bomb attack
The man was found some distance away from his truck in the early hours of this morning.

Twitter apologises for suspending accounts critical of China
The apology came after activists said hundreds of Twitter accounts critical of Communist Party - from "inside and outside" China - were suspended last week.
2 suspects to appear in court for alleged fatal hijacking
The duo was arrested after the vehicle they allegedly hijacked crashed in Goodwood earlier this week.

