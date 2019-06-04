Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: UN concern at military attacking protestors in Sudan. • BP in shady oil deal off Senegal. • Thousands defy police in Cameroon.
