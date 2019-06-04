Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

UN concern at military attacking protestors in Sudan


Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: UN concern at military attacking protestors in Sudan. • BP in shady oil deal off Senegal. • Thousands defy police in Cameroon.

Resuscitating the Central African Republic’s Healthcare

4 June 2019 6:04 AM
The Dazzle School Project

4 June 2019 5:45 AM
Youth making a change

4 June 2019 5:08 AM
From the Continent: Product Designing for the African Consumer

3 June 2019 6:14 AM
Injini - Africa's first EdTech incubator & seed investment programme

3 June 2019 5:37 AM
The importance of the Grade 12 Matric Examinations

3 June 2019 5:30 AM
From the continent: Made in Rwanda brand grows strong

31 May 2019 6:06 AM
Money Matters – Get your debt written off with new debt intervention law

31 May 2019 5:39 AM
The Travel Bug – Visa free travel for South Africans

31 May 2019 5:26 AM
EWN Headlines
Apple iTunes to play last song
Apple iTunes to play last song

The transformation of iTunes into three separate apps comes with Apple preparing the international launch of an eponymous TV+ later this year.
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with notice
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with notice

The Public Protector served Pravin Gordhan with a section 7(9) notice, which affords a person being investigated by the office the opportunity to give their side of the story.

IMF urges SA to speed up reforms to boost growth
IMF urges SA to speed up reforms to boost growth

The fund said following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election last month, a focus on policy actions to remove long-standing constraints to growth and accelerate job creation was a must.
