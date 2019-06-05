Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

What is Carbon tax?


Guest: Gillian Niven, Partner & a regulatory experts at Webber Wentzel Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: What is Carbon tax?

From the Continent: African an African Phone for African users

5 June 2019 6:05 AM
Kenya replaces their 1000 shilling note to stop money laundering, counterfeit and corruption

5 June 2019 5:28 AM
Use a Suitable ‘Evacuation Plan’ to Fix Four Different Debt Stages

5 June 2019 5:09 AM
Resuscitating the Central African Republic’s Healthcare

4 June 2019 6:04 AM
The Dazzle School Project

4 June 2019 5:45 AM
UN concern at military attacking protestors in Sudan

4 June 2019 5:32 AM
Youth making a change

4 June 2019 5:08 AM
From the Continent: Product Designing for the African Consumer

3 June 2019 6:14 AM
Injini - Africa's first EdTech incubator & seed investment programme

3 June 2019 5:37 AM
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

EWN Headlines
Tons of rice & lots of love: How a Cape NPO will feed 85,000 people on Eid
Tons of rice & lots of love: How a Cape NPO will feed 85,000 people on Eid

Nakhlistan is a charity feeding scheme that has been running for 35 years. At least 85,000 people across the Western Cape will enjoy an akni dish this Eid.

Concrete action desperately needed to protect farms, says Agri WC
Concrete action desperately needed to protect farms, says Agri WC

During a incident early on Tuesday morning, a woman was in injured after she and her family were attacked on a plot in Klapmuts.
Some homes, roads flooded after heavy rain in CT
Some homes, roads flooded after heavy rain in CT

It’s been a miserable night for many Capetonians after heavy rains caused havoc on the roads and in some neighbourhoods.

