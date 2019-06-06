Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

What the workplace will look like in the future


Guest: Keshia Serage, Universum SA Country Manager Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: What the workplace will look like in the future

Mudslide in Uganda kills at least five with 150 missing

6 June 2019 5:23 AM
Healthcare with Doc Setoaba: ENT - Nose and throat

6 June 2019 5:08 AM
From the Continent: African an African Phone for African users

5 June 2019 6:05 AM
What is Carbon tax?

5 June 2019 5:50 AM
Kenya replaces their 1000 shilling note to stop money laundering, counterfeit and corruption

5 June 2019 5:28 AM
Use a Suitable ‘Evacuation Plan’ to Fix Four Different Debt Stages

5 June 2019 5:09 AM
Resuscitating the Central African Republic’s Healthcare

4 June 2019 6:04 AM
The Dazzle School Project

4 June 2019 5:45 AM
UN concern at military attacking protestors in Sudan

4 June 2019 5:32 AM
Youth making a change

4 June 2019 5:08 AM
EWN Headlines
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserve
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserve

A total of 227/9 was never going to be enough and questions will be asked of Faf du Plessis’ decision to bat first under cloudy skies when his best chance of toppling India was taking wickets with the new ball.
Transnet projected to have lost R1.8 bln in questionable contract
Transnet projected to have lost R1.8 bln in questionable contract

The Zondo commission on Wednesday heard that several payments to Gupta-linked Regiments Capital amounted to fraud.

DA unveils ‘diverse, skilled’ shadow cabinet
DA unveils ‘diverse, skilled’ shadow cabinet

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said his new shadow cabinet had the diversity, skills and experience needed.
