Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

The impact of Swine flu on the SA market


Guest:  Walter Frey, Works at Trigga Exchange - an online platform that lets buyers and sellers of agricultural commodities engage in a fluid marketplace, driven by a fair exchange Host: Zain Johnson, Early Breakfast Topic: The impact of Swine flu on the SA market

From the continent: Getting young Africans into conservation

10 June 2019 6:06 AM
Insurance spotlight – Business and short-term insurance

10 June 2019 5:09 AM
Innovation award handed to a South African

7 June 2019 6:10 AM
Money Matters – Financial Infidelity

7 June 2019 6:02 AM
The Travel Bug – Planning a European Holiday

7 June 2019 5:37 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Keeping safe while training

7 June 2019 5:14 AM
From the Continent: Creating multi-purpose spaces in Africa

6 June 2019 6:07 AM
What the workplace will look like in the future

6 June 2019 5:50 AM
Mudslide in Uganda kills at least five with 150 missing

6 June 2019 5:23 AM
EWN Headlines
Sentencing arguments in Rob Packham trial to resume
Sentencing arguments in Rob Packham trial to resume

The Constantia businessman was found guilty in the Western Cape High Court last month of the murder of Gill Packham and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.
Hawks to make more arrests over KZN tender fraud
Hawks to make more arrests over KZN tender fraud

Embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was one of the high profile people who was arrested on allegations of fraud and corruption regarding a tender worth R208 million.
Court to decide if Forest High stabbing suspect gets bail
Court to decide if Forest High stabbing suspect gets bail

Mohammed Moela is facing charges of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed and wounded two other boys at the school.
