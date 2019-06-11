Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

The Africa Report: Oyster mushrooms, rather store Vitamin D from sunlight


Guest: Jean- Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Zain Johnson, Early Breakfast Topic: The Africa Report: Oyster mushrooms, rather store Vitamin D from sunlight Oyster mushrooms, rather store Vitamin D from sunlight, are a breakthrough in fighting TB. Mali village attacks leave at least 100 dead. Algeria protests against political elite persist after all of Abdelaziz Bouteflika

From the continent: Remote Classrooms to improve Higher Learning in Africa

11 June 2019 6:04 AM
South African artist to help educate disadvantaged kids

11 June 2019 5:51 AM
Youth debt

11 June 2019 5:07 AM
From the continent: Getting young Africans into conservation

10 June 2019 6:06 AM
The impact of Swine flu on the SA market

10 June 2019 5:44 AM
Insurance spotlight – Business and short-term insurance

10 June 2019 5:09 AM
Innovation award handed to a South African

7 June 2019 6:10 AM
Money Matters – Financial Infidelity

7 June 2019 6:02 AM
The Travel Bug – Planning a European Holiday

7 June 2019 5:37 AM
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Borders Episode 1: Guns, Drugs & People
Borders Episode 1: Guns, Drugs & People

Guns, drugs, people and vehicles: these are smuggled across our borders daily. But on the line, the military plays cat and mouse with criminal syndicates, as they try and one-up the border patrols. 'Borders' is a four-part series focusing on what goes in and out of South Africa’s borders, and what happens to the goods when they're inside the country's borders.

With dam levels at 34.9%, WC residents urged to use water sparingly
With dam levels at 34.9%, WC residents urged to use water sparingly

Parts of the Central Karoo and other farming areas in the province are still reeling from the province's worst drought in 2017.
Nuclear stalemate one year after Trump-Kim summit - analysts
Nuclear stalemate one year after Trump-Kim summit - analysts

In Singapore, the first-ever summit between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, Kim signed a vaguely-worded deal on denuclearisation, touted by Trump as a historic breakthrough.
