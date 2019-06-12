Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

The Africa Report: Data from mobile phones used to contain malaria


Guest: Jean- Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Zain Johnson, Early Breakfast Topic: The Africa Report: Data from mobile phones used to contain malaria. Drought leaves nearly 5 million food insecure in Sub-Sahara Africa. Botswana steps into line decriminalizing gay sex.

Technology out of Lagos Nigeria

12 June 2019 6:04 AM
Better understanding the educational needs of the youth

12 June 2019 5:45 AM
Where are the jobs for our youth?

12 June 2019 5:22 AM
From the continent: Remote Classrooms to improve Higher Learning in Africa

11 June 2019 6:04 AM
South African artist to help educate disadvantaged kids

11 June 2019 5:51 AM
The Africa Report: Oyster mushrooms, rather store Vitamin D from sunlight

11 June 2019 5:29 AM
Youth debt

11 June 2019 5:07 AM
From the continent: Getting young Africans into conservation

10 June 2019 6:06 AM
The impact of Swine flu on the SA market

10 June 2019 5:44 AM
EWN Headlines
Lawsuit filed in US over deadly London high rise fire
The 24-story housing block was consumed by flames in the early hours of 14 June 2017, with residents of neighboring blocks looking on helplessly as dozens of people remained trapped inside.
Ghana opposition leader arrested as kidnap suspect - police
Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, national chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is a former member of parliament and government minister.
Trump, Biden show distinct styles in potential 2020 preview
Trump and Biden, the Democratic front-runner, were in Iowa on the same day for the first time during the presidential race.

