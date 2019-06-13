Guest: Jean- Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Zain Johnson, Early Breakfast Topic: The Africa Report: Uganda says it will manage the spillover of EBOLA from the DRC. Sudan talks to resume “soon”. So, when is soon. Two Canadian volunteers going home after abduction in Ghana.
