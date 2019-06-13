Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Uganda says it will manage the spillover of EBOLA from the DRC


Guest: Jean- Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Zain Johnson, Early Breakfast Topic: The Africa Report: Uganda says it will manage the spillover of EBOLA from the DRC. Sudan talks to resume “soon”. So, when is soon. Two Canadian volunteers going home after abduction in Ghana.

Chefs across Africa are pushing the envelope when it comes to food

Chefs across Africa are pushing the envelope when it comes to food

13 June 2019 6:03 AM
5 smart ways to leverage your matric mid-year break

5 smart ways to leverage your matric mid-year break

13 June 2019 5:54 AM
Why snoring is bad for your health

Why snoring is bad for your health

13 June 2019 5:10 AM
Technology out of Lagos Nigeria

Technology out of Lagos Nigeria

12 June 2019 6:04 AM
Better understanding the educational needs of the youth

Better understanding the educational needs of the youth

12 June 2019 5:45 AM
The Africa Report: Data from mobile phones used to contain malaria

The Africa Report: Data from mobile phones used to contain malaria

12 June 2019 5:27 AM
Where are the jobs for our youth?

Where are the jobs for our youth?

12 June 2019 5:22 AM
From the continent: Remote Classrooms to improve Higher Learning in Africa

From the continent: Remote Classrooms to improve Higher Learning in Africa

11 June 2019 6:04 AM
South African artist to help educate disadvantaged kids

South African artist to help educate disadvantaged kids

11 June 2019 5:51 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
How do we prevent violence in SA schools?
How do we prevent violence in SA schools?

On Wednesday, a grade 11 learner was stabbed at Indwe Secondary School. This comes a few days after a 15-year-old grade nine pupil was stabbed.
Calls for probe into claims SA trucking companies hiring undocumented migrants
Calls for probe into claims SA trucking companies hiring undocumented migrants

It’s believed the vehicles were targeted by locals who claimed foreign nationals took their jobs.
Mkhwebane clarifies decision on Gupta-Waterkloof probe after Madonsela interview
Mkhwebane clarifies decision on Gupta-Waterkloof probe after Madonsela interview

In the latest development, Mkhwebane has defended her decision not to release a report from Madonsela's investigation into the Gupta jet landing at Waterkloof Airbase.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us